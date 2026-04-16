Ferry to Koh Larn Sinks After Striking Pier, All Passengers Safe

CHONBURI — A three-deck ferry partially sank after slamming into a pier structure while docking at the popular tourist island of Koh Larn on Wednesday, sending a wave of panic through passengers before all on board were safely evacuated without injury, the Bangkok Post reported.

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The vessel, named Ocean Lana, was approaching the island’s temporary pier with an estimated 25 to 30 passengers aboard, having departed from Pattaya. As the captain manoeuvred to dock, the ferry’s stern struck part of the bridge framework with considerable force. The impact ruptured the hull, allowing seawater to pour in and causing the vessel to begin sinking almost immediately.

Ferry to Koh Larn sinks after hitting pierhttps://t.co/vQfxPM7KEc pic.twitter.com/8QzqQcDIuh — Bangkok Post Learning (@post_learning) April 16, 2026

Dramatic images and video clips shared across social media captured the moment the ferry listed heavily and took on water beside the pier, with bystanders gasping in shock. The posts were accompanied by a single reassuring line: “Everyone is safe.” Reporters who later arrived at the scene found the Ocean Lana submerged alongside the dock, its upper decks still visible above the waterline. While no injuries were reported, several tourists were visibly shaken by the abrupt and frightening end to what had begun as a routine island crossing.

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Local residents and pier personnel acted quickly, helping passengers disembark before the situation worsened. All those on board made it safely to shore, though the ferry itself remained partially sunk, its three-storey frame now listing in the shallow waters. The Ocean Lana was a distinctive air-conditioned ferry café operating on the Pattaya–Koh Larn route, featuring an open-air deck for sea views and offering beverage services on board. The incident has prompted calls for a safety review of the temporary pier structure and the docking procedures used by ferries navigating the busy route. Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the collision and determine whether any operational changes or infrastructure upgrades are needed to prevent a recurrence. For the shaken passengers now enjoying their island getaway, the sinking of the Ocean Lana will likely be remembered as the most dramatic start imaginable to a day at the beach.

-Thailand News (TN)