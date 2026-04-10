Power Bank Explosion Causes Condo Blaze in Nakhon Ratchasima

NAKHON RATCHASIMA — A power bank explosion early this morning triggered a fire at a condominium in Mueang district, forcing an emergency evacuation of residents as flames tore through a sixth-floor unit in the heart of the northeastern city.

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The incident occurred at approximately 1 a.m. on April 8 in the Nai Mueang subdistrict. Local police, firefighters and rescue workers rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the blaze, quickly mobilizing to control the situation on the sixth floor of the building. As alarms sounded throughout the complex, residents were safely evacuated using the fire escape stairs, descending in darkness as smoke filled the corridors. Firefighters managed to contain the flames in under an hour, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Power bank explosion damages condominiumhttps://t.co/wSL5zvY3J2 pic.twitter.com/6qSJRFvcTf — Bangkok Post Learning (@post_learning) April 9, 2026

The tenant of the affected room, a 23-year-old woman, explained to authorities that she had been alone in her unit and charging a newly purchased power bank when she noticed smoke and sparks emanating from the device. Upon observing the malfunction, she immediately left the room to find help. However, the flames spread with alarming speed, preventing her from returning to retrieve any personal belongings. A mobile phone, a tablet and other valuables were all damaged or destroyed in the fire.

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Local authorities suspect the fire resulted from an internal fault within the power bank, which may have led to a thermal runaway event and subsequent explosion during the charging process. Officials have urged the public to exercise caution when using portable chargers, advising consumers to purchase certified products from reputable sources, avoid leaving charging devices unattended, and unplug power banks once they are fully charged. An investigation into the exact cause of the incident is ongoing.

-Thailand News (TN)