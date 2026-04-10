Thai Foreign Minister Confirms Deaths of Three Thai Crew Members from Mayuree Naree

BANGKOK — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has confirmed the deaths of three Thai crew members from the vessel Mayuree Naree, even as he welcomed a two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran that offers a glimmer of hope for reduced tensions in the Middle East.

Remains Found on Thai Ship Struck Near Hormuz as Search for Missing Crew Continues

Speaking on April 8, 2026, Sihasak described the truce as a positive development that could ease global energy pressures, which have also affected Thailand. He expressed hope that the two-week period would allow both sides to move toward a more permanent resolution, noting that the conflict has caused significant damage across the region and disrupted global energy supplies, contributing to higher prices worldwide.

The minister also revealed plans to visit Oman on April 15-16 at the invitation of Oman’s foreign minister. During the visit, he will thank Omani authorities for their assistance in securing the safe return of 20 Thai crew members from the Mayuree Naree. However, he delivered the deeply saddening news that the three remaining crew members had died. Discussions in Oman will also focus on maritime safety in the Strait of Hormuz, which is jointly overseen by Oman and Iran. Sihasak expressed hope that the ceasefire period would allow stranded vessels to pass safely through the strait.

Thailand has now confirmed that three crew members from the Thai-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree died when it was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz last month. An explosion and fire in the engine room made most of the crew leave the ship, and the Omani navy saved 20 more.… pic.twitter.com/cLn6fvb0Jm — The Maritime (@themaritimenet) April 8, 2026

While one Thai oil tanker has already arrived safely in Thailand, nine other Thai vessels along with ships carrying fertiliser remain waiting to transit the area. The minister urged Thai nationals in affected regions to use the ceasefire window to return home as soon as possible. Citizens requiring assistance, including financial support, were advised to contact Thai embassies, which can provide aid through designated funds.

Sihasak also announced that ASEAN foreign ministers will hold a special meeting on April 13 to discuss the Middle East situation. The talks are expected to focus on strengthening regional energy cooperation, potentially extending beyond ASEAN to include dialogue partners. Meanwhile, a crude oil tanker carrying approximately 700,000 barrels from the Middle East has arrived safely at Bangchak Corporation’s refinery port in Si Racha, ensuring continued fuel production and supply in Thailand. The vessel reached the port on the night of April 7, 2026, before unloading crude oil for refining.

Thai Cargo Ship Attacked Near Strait of Hormuz, Three Crew Missing

Bangchak Corporation confirmed that the shipment is part of its planned crude oil procurement strategy. The tanker successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz before completing its journey to Thailand without incident. The cargo will be processed at the Si Racha refinery to maintain steady output and meet domestic demand. The company has indicated that it remains committed to delivering petroleum products to consumers without disruption, with further shipments likely to follow as part of its ongoing supply management plan.

-Thailand News (TN)