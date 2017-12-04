Toon Bodyslam meets PM today in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 4th December 2017 (NNT) – Athiwara Khongmalai, widely known as Toon the lead singer of rock band Bodyslam, arrived in the Bangkok area last night to a big welcome as part of his “Each Person a Step” charity run, with plans to meet the Prime Minister later today.

The singer and cultural icon was joined by admiring fans last night in paying respects to a monument of King Rama VI at Rajivithi Hospital. His run has been organized to benefit 11 state hospitals across the country. Overall, he is to run a total 2,191 kilometers from the southern tip of Thailand to its northern most point.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand