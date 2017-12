The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has launched a nationwide crackdown on 95 rogue monks, singling out those who indulge in sex, scams, transvestism and politics.

CIB commissioner Lt Gen Thitiraj Nhongharnpitak said the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) is spearheading the drive aimed at keeping the monastic community free of scandals.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST