CHON BURI: A Koh Larn jet ski driver allegedly picked up items worth over one million baht left on a beach by a Chinese tourist while he went swimming – and then refused to return them.

The driver, Rattanapol Sae Oui, 21, and another man, Surasak Intharachot, 50, were apprehended on charges of colluding in theft on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

