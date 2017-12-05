No vendors to be allowed on Phuket’s Surin Beach

PHUKET: It was decided at a meeting held at 2pm on Friday (Dec 1) at the Thalang District Office that no vendors are to be allowed on Phuket’ Surin Beach with immediate effect.

The meeting, led by Cherng Talang Police Chief Col Serm Kwannimit, Commander Jatupon SaNgaNgam of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command and Mr Sakorn Pudam from the Phuket Marine Office, after more than 100 disgruntled local residents and beach operators on Nov 27 massed at Surin Beach to present a list of demands in the hopes of clearing up “misunderstandings” about alleged duplicity in allowing beach operators to serve tourists on the sands and to raise the standard of the beach so that it becomes more attractive to tourists.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Premkamon Ketsara

The Phuket News