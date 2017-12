SAMUT PRAKAN — Like to offer blood-red Fanta to a statue? Please do it at spirit houses and shrines, not at the airport, asks Airports of Thailand.

After photos of Fanta bottles placed at the base of the yak in the departure level of Suvarnabhumi Airport went viral, the organization issued a statement Monday saying that offerings of worship should not be placed at Suvarnabhumi’s traditional Thai statues.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English