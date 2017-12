A series of photos were posted to Facebook on Saturday by user Potcharadech Phongphian, who said that they were of a taxi driver masturbating while he drove three young girls to school.

Potcharadech said in the post that one of the girls was his little sister on her way to her Pak Nam-area school on Thursday with her two young female friends and one of them managed to sneak this picture before they jumped out of the car, reported Sanook.

By Coconuts Bangkok