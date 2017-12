Police arrested a couple at a road checkpoint in Chaiyaphum on Monday after 300 methamphetamine pills and a pistol were found in their car.

The two, identified as Prakij Srisakul, 37 and Palida Khaomungkol, 29, were arrested at a road checkpoint at kilometre marker No 5 on Chaiyaphum-Nakhon Sawan Road near Ban Nong Bua Khao village.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation