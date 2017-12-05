Tuesday, December 5, 2017
Home > Asia > India: IS Suspect Attacks Prison Guard

India: IS Suspect Attacks Prison Guard

Indian Police
TN Asia 0

Indian authorities said Monday they were investigating how an Islamic State (IS) suspect in custody got a weapon he allegedly used to try and slit a guard’s throat inside a high-security jail in West Bengal’s capital.

Mohammad Mosihuddin (alias Abu Musa), an inmate at Alipore Central Jail in Kolkata since his arrest in July 2016, attacked jail warder Gobinda Chandra Dey with a sharp iron object early Sunday while shouting extremist slogans, police said. Mosihuddin is being investigated in India for a possible link to an IS-claimed terrorist attack at a café in Bangladesh’s capital that same month.

“We have shifted him [Mosihuddin] to solitary confinement while we probe the attack,” Arun Kumar Gupta, the state’s director general and inspector general of Correctional Services, told BenarNews.

Ujjwal Biswas, West Bengal’s minister for Correctional Administration, said police had charged Mosihuddin with attempted murder.

“[A]n investigation is on. Jail authorities have also initiated an internal enquiry to find out how he got hold of the piece of metal,” Biswas told Benar.

Jail guard Dey was attacked when he unlocked Mosihuddin’s cell during a routine check at about 7 a.m., a prison official told BenarNews on condition of anonymity.

Full story: BenarNews

Paritosh Kanti Paul and Jhumur Deb
Kolkata and Guwahati, India

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Australia Warns Tourists About Possible Terrorist Attack in Kuala Lumpur

Iranian girls

Early Results Show Record-High Turnout in Iran’s Election

Breaking News

Terrorists From Afghanistan May Engulf Central Asia – Kyrgyz Official

Leave a Reply