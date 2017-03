PHUKET: An elephant camp in Phuket stands accused of refusing to return a female elephant that the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office (PPLO) confirmed today (Mar 24) belongs to another person.

Livestock officers checked the microchip of an elephant at the Amazing Bukit Elephant Camp on Chao Fa 69 Rd in Chalong and confirmed that the elephant is indeed called Yo and from Surin Province – not called Nampetch as claimed by the elephant camp.

