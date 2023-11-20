Arrest of Chinese beggar in Bangkok opens human trafficking investigation
BANGKOK, Nov 20 (TNA) – The Minister of Social Development and Human Security Varawut Silpa-archa has ordered a thorough investigation into the case of a Chinese woman with disabilities seen begging near a popular shopping mall in the Pin Klao area.
The disabled Chinese woman who was seen with hands cut off and wounds from acid burn on her face is suspected to be a victim of an international human trafficking gang.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA