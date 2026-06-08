German National Found Dead At Pathum Thani Residence

PATHUM THANI, Thailand — A 59-year-old German man was found dead at his residence in Pathum Thani province on Sunday morning, prompting a formal police investigation into the circumstances of his passing. The deceased, identified by authorities only by his initials as F. W., was discovered inside his home in what appears to be a tragic case of self-asphyxiation.

Scottish Language Teacher Found Dead At Rented Residence In Phatthalung

The grim discovery was made at approximately 11:30 a.m. on June 7, 2026, at a two-storey house located in Mueang Ek village, Soi Ek Burapha 2, in the Lak Hok subdistrict of Mueang Pathum Thani district. According to authorities, the man’s wife, identified as K. W., along with their daughter, initiated a search of the property after being unable to locate him. They ultimately found him unresponsive while seated in a chair inside a former maid’s room on the ground floor of the residence.

Upon arriving at the scene, investigators from the Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station observed that a plastic bag had been placed over the man’s head and was connected to a nitrogen cylinder. At the location, police also recovered a written note left by the deceased. After translating the document, officers noted that the message read, “Whoever finds me – I do not want anyone to help me,” strongly indicating an intentional act.

German Man Found Dead in Pathum Thani Home, Family Says There Were No Warning Signs A tragic incident has shocked residents in a well-known village in Pathum Thani after a 58-year-old German man was found dead inside a room behind his family home. Police from Pak Khlong Rangsit… pic.twitter.com/r9sHwqFZA3 — Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) June 7, 2026

Following the discovery, the man’s wife provided investigators with background information regarding his recent activities and state of mind. She informed the police that her husband, a programmer who had resided in Thailand for over a decade, primarily worked from home and was known to be an introverted individual who preferred to stay indoors. Although he had appeared to be in a normal state of mind earlier on the morning of his death, she revealed that he had spent a considerable amount of time on the telephone the previous day, speaking with family members in Germany and a friend in Thailand. According to his wife, neither of these conversations indicated any underlying problems or distress.

Police Major Namchok Duangsuwan, an investigator at Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station, led the on-site response, working alongside forensic officials from the Ministry of Justice and volunteer rescue personnel. The joint team conducted a thorough examination of the property to collect evidence and document the scene. To determine the exact medical cause of death, forensic officials have transported the body to the Ministry of Justice’s forensic institute for a comprehensive post-mortem examination.

Schools Suspend Classes Amid Hunt for Armed Man in Pathum Thani

The case remains under active investigation as authorities work to establish the precise sequence of events leading up to the tragedy. Local media reports indicate that investigators are continuing to review all evidence gathered at the scene, with no further findings or additional details released to the public at this time.

-Thailand News (TN)