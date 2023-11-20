}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe .wp-subscribe-wrap .wp-subscribe-loader{display:none;padding:1em;text-align:center;vertical-align:top}.thanks,.error{display:none}} Tech college student shot dead in Bangkok -

Tech college student shot dead in Bangkok

TN November 20, 2023 0
Vajira Hospital in Bangkok

Vajira Hospital in Dusit, Bangkok. Photo: Kitiponglive.

A teenage vocational college student wearing his school uniform was shot dead in Dusit district on Monday morning. Witnesses said his four attackers fled on motorcycles.

Twin Teens Surrender After Shooting Another Person to Death in Bangkok

The murder occurred on Soi Ranong 2 Road in front of Kornkaew Montessori School. The victim was 16 years old and a second-year student at Dusit Technical College, which is on the same road.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Tags:

