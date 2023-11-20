Tech college student shot dead in Bangkok

A teenage vocational college student wearing his school uniform was shot dead in Dusit district on Monday morning. Witnesses said his four attackers fled on motorcycles.

The murder occurred on Soi Ranong 2 Road in front of Kornkaew Montessori School. The victim was 16 years old and a second-year student at Dusit Technical College, which is on the same road.

