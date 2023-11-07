}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Twin Teens Surrender After Shooting Another Person to Death in Bangkok

Paradise Park, formerly known as Seri Center is a shopping mall located in Prawet, Bangkok

Paradise Park, formerly known as Seri Center is a shopping mall located in Prawet, Bangkok. Photo: jarcje.

Twin teenagers have surrendered after shooting another teenager to death in Bangkok.

Warehouse Raided in Prawet, Chinese Arrested for Marijuana Plantation

The Prawet Police told TPN media that on Sunday (November 5th) they arrested two teens identified only as Mr. Yossakorn and Mr. Yossaphon, 19-year-old twins. Seized from them was a handgun. The arrest came after they shot another teenager to death on the On Nut Road in Prawet on Saturday morning(November 4th).

Full story: tpnnational.com

