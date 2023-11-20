Bangkok Faces Rising PM2.5 Levels Amid Poor Air Circulation

Bangkok with heavy air pollution Picture taken from Thailand Creative and Design Centre (TCDC), overlooking the Sathon and Silom districts. Photo: Chainwit.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok is currently grappling with a surge in PM2.5 dust levels, attributed to poor air circulation. According to the Bangkok Air Quality Information Center, the Thai Meteorological Department, and the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, the city is set to experience varying levels of air quality over the next week.

Rising PM2.5 Levels Prompt Health Alert in Bangkok and Its Vicinity

Starting today (Nov 20), several areas in Bangkok are expected to have moderate PM2.5 levels. However, from November 21 to November 23, the situation is predicted to worsen, particularly affecting eastern and southern Bangkok, potentially impacting health. On November 24, the areas of concern will shift to include northern Bangkok.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Werawan Boonmee

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts