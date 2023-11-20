Bangkok Faces Rising PM2.5 Levels Amid Poor Air Circulation
BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok is currently grappling with a surge in PM2.5 dust levels, attributed to poor air circulation. According to the Bangkok Air Quality Information Center, the Thai Meteorological Department, and the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, the city is set to experience varying levels of air quality over the next week.
Rising PM2.5 Levels Prompt Health Alert in Bangkok and Its Vicinity
Starting today (Nov 20), several areas in Bangkok are expected to have moderate PM2.5 levels. However, from November 21 to November 23, the situation is predicted to worsen, particularly affecting eastern and southern Bangkok, potentially impacting health. On November 24, the areas of concern will shift to include northern Bangkok.
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Werawan Boonmee
