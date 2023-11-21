Another Chinese Beggar Arrested in Bangkok, Totaling 6

BANGKOK, Nov 21 (TNA) – Immigration officers have arrested another Chinese beggar dressed as a student, bringing the total foreign beggars apprehended to six in only a few days.

Arrest of Chinese beggar in Bangkok opens human trafficking investigation

It is suspected to be part of an organized operation after reports from citizens described similar begging activities in tourist cities.

Gunnathat Pongpaiboonwet, better known as Gun Jompalang disclosed the progress in tracking the case of the Chinese beggar gang, saying the latest arrest took place in Bangkok’s Saladaeng area. He raised concerns that those caught might only be deported without further consequences.

