Microsoft to build first data centre in Thailand

Microsoft on Wednesday announced its first data centre investment in Thailand to capitalise on the growth of AI-driven transformation in Southeast Asia.

Chairman and chief executive officer Satya Nadella made the announcement in front of some 2,000 developers and business and technology leaders at the Microsoft Build: AI Day in Bangkok. The event was also attended by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

