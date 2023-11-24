Microsoft Elevates Thailand as AI Hub in Asia

BANGKOK (NNT) – Microsoft Thailand is advancing the country’s transformation into a major artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Asia, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Thai government to establish an AI Center of Excellence and a cloud data center in the country.

The initiative is part of Thailand’s strategy to become a digital-first, AI-driven nation, as announced at the APEC Leaders’ Meeting 2023.

