Microsoft Elevates Thailand as AI Hub in Asia

TN November 24, 2023 0
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robot.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robot. Photo: TheDigitalArtist (pixabay.com).

BANGKOK (NNT) – Microsoft Thailand is advancing the country’s transformation into a major artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Asia, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Thai government to establish an AI Center of Excellence and a cloud data center in the country.

OpenAI researchers warned of ‘powerful discovery’of artificial intelligence threatening humanity

The initiative is part of Thailand’s strategy to become a digital-first, AI-driven nation, as announced at the APEC Leaders’ Meeting 2023.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Werawan Boonmee
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

