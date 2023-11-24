Microsoft Elevates Thailand as AI Hub in Asia
BANGKOK (NNT) – Microsoft Thailand is advancing the country’s transformation into a major artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Asia, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Thai government to establish an AI Center of Excellence and a cloud data center in the country.
OpenAI researchers warned of ‘powerful discovery’of artificial intelligence threatening humanity
The initiative is part of Thailand’s strategy to become a digital-first, AI-driven nation, as announced at the APEC Leaders’ Meeting 2023.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Werawan Boonmee
National News Bureau of Thailand
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!