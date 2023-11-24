Thai Highway Police Arrest Lorry Driver for Possession of Unregistered Firearm in Nakhon Pathom
On November 22nd, 2023, Thai highway police officers captured a 22-wheel lorry driver for possession of firearms without permission in public areas on Phra Prathon-Ban Bo Road, Mueang Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Pathom.
The alleged driver was publicly identified only as Mr. Jirapat, 47, with an unregistered 9 mm firearm and four bullets.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational