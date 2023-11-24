}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Thai Highway Police Arrest Lorry Driver for Possession of Unregistered Firearm in Nakhon Pathom

TN November 24, 2023 0
Trucks in Thailand

Trucks in Thailand. Photo: Government of Thailand / flickr.

On November 22nd, 2023, Thai highway police officers captured a 22-wheel lorry driver for possession of firearms without permission in public areas on Phra Prathon-Ban Bo Road, Mueang Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Pathom.

Thai Government to Consider Total Ban on Carrying Guns in Public

The alleged driver was publicly identified only as Mr. Jirapat, 47, with an unregistered 9 mm firearm and four bullets.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



