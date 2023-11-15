Thai Government to Consider Total Ban on Carrying Guns in Public
Thai Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul revealed he is planning to tighten gun control laws by prohibiting everyone, including those with legal permits, from carrying a gun in public, except for authorized government officials.
Anutin referred to a recent brutal shooting incident in broad daylight in Bangkok, which resulted in the tragic death of a female teacher and critical injuries to a student. The teacher was fatally struck by a stray bullet, believed to have been fired by a rival of the injured student.
