Winter Begins in Thailand
The Thai Department of Meteorology announces that Thailand will enter the winter season starting from November 14th, 2023.
Winter will start two weeks late in Thailand and will be less cold than usual
The minimum temperatures in north Thailand are expected to drop below 23 degrees Celsius, indicating cold weather in several areas. The wind direction covering Thailand at altitudes from 100 meters to 3,500 meters will shift to the northeast or east.
By Adam Judd
The Phuket Express