Only ID cards will be needed to access free medical services next year: Health Minister

Starting on January 8, Thai nationals will be able to access free medical services, at government and selected private hospitals contracted by the government, in Phrae, Roi-et, Phetchaburi and Narathiwat provinces by just producing their ID cards.

Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew said that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will preside over the launch of this Phase I universal healthcare program, an extension of the Bt30 health program initiated by the now defunct Thai Rak Thai party.

