Thai Scientists Uncover Fossil Fuel Pollution in Antarctica

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai scientists have discovered contamination from fossil fuel combustion in sediment samples from Antarctica’s King George Island, raising concerns over pollution in one of the world’s most pristine environments. The findings were obtained at the Thai Synchrotron National Lab in Nakhon Ratchasima province, where the samples were analyzed using SR-FTIR microspectroscopy, a technique that distinguishes between organic and non-organic substances.

The research, conducted by Prof. Siwatt Pongpiachan, director of the NIDA Center for Research and Development of Disaster Prevention & Management, and his team, revealed that 44% of the soil composition contained organic compounds from fossil fuels. These pollutants are primarily linked to electricity generation and machinery emissions. In contrast, only 25% of the samples consisted of natural organic compounds from sources like penguin waste and decomposed vegetation.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

