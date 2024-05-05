Koh Kradan island in the Andaman Sea.

One dead after a long-tail boat with 14 people on board capsizes in the Trang Sea

Local media has relayed a harrowing event occurring on May 4th, 2024, where a long-tailed boat, ferrying 14 individuals, tragically overturned in the Trang Sea, just a stone’s throw away from Sikao seaport in Trang, resulting in the loss of one life.

The report specifies that among the passengers were 11 Thai tourists and three crew members. Miraculously, all were equipped with life jackets and managed to stay afloat in the sea until rescue arrived.

Thankfully, a tour speedboat was on the scene and swiftly responded to the distress call, plucking the stranded individuals from the water and whisking them to the nearest port. Urgent medical attention awaited them upon arrival at the hospital. Unfortunately, one of the Thai tourists succumbed to the ordeal.

Furthermore, five other victims experienced complications after getting water in their lungs, but were fortunately stabilized. Initial investigations reveal the long-tailed boat was fully licensed and insured in accordance with government regulations. However, despite meeting legal requirements, the captain and two crew members may still find themselves embroiled in legal proceedings, given the criminal implications of venturing out in inclement weather conditions despite clear warnings.

