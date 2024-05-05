Laotian woman arrested in Bangkok Chinese extortion case

A Lao woman was arrested for being an alleged member of a gang – including several police officers – that extorted 2.5 million baht from a group of Chinese people in Bangkok late last month.

According to sources, the 34-year-old Lao woman was arrested on Saturday night on a warrant for extortion and imitating a police officer. The woman allegedly operated a credit card reader to receive ransom money from Chinese victims. She allegedly received a share of 310,000 baht from the ransom.

