Nightlife at Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket.

Phuket Police Investigate Viral Fight Between a Foreigner and a Group of Transgender Women

The Patong Police have initiated an inquiry following the emergence of a social media video this past week, the first week of May of 2024, appearing to depict an altercation involving a group of transgender individuals and a foreign man on Bangla Road, Patong.

According to a statement provided to the Phuket Express, the police, on Thursday, May 2nd, successfully identified the individuals from the video. During questioning, the group reported that a foreign man, who was motorcycling along Bangla Road, encountered them. Despite their friendly greetings, the man purportedly responded unfavorably.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

