Train Collides With Bus Near Bangkok’s Makkasan Station; Eight Dead, 15 Injured

BANGKOK, Thailand — A freight train collided with a public bus near the Airport Rail Link’s Makkasan Station in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district on Saturday afternoon, resulting in eight confirmed fatalities and 15 injuries, including two people in serious condition, according to emergency response officials and police.

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The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. on May 16 on Asok-Din Daeng Road, between the Rama IX intersection and the Asok-Phetchaburi intersection, a busy corridor in central Bangkok that serves both commuter traffic and airport connections. The collision caused the bus to burst into flames and damaged several other vehicles in the vicinity, prompting an immediate multi-agency emergency response.

The Rama 199 Radio Centre coordinated with officers from Phaya Thai Fire Station to inspect the scene and provide assistance. At 3:51 p.m., first responders arrived to find a freight train that had struck a public bus, along with multiple private cars and motorcycles. The impact ignited a violent fire aboard the bus, with intermittent popping sounds heard as flames consumed the vehicle.

“Firefighters worked rapidly to suppress the blaze while simultaneously rescuing trapped passengers,” said a spokesperson for the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department. “Our priority was saving lives and preventing further injuries.”

Emergency medical teams from multiple hospitals responded to the scene, providing triage and immediate care to the injured before transporting them to nearby medical facilities. The situation was brought under control by 3:59 p.m., less than 20 minutes after the collision occurred.

Following initial inspection of the bus wreckage, officials confirmed eight fatalities at the scene. Fifteen additional individuals were injured, with two reported in serious condition. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims, citing ongoing notification procedures and respect for families during this difficult time.

Police and relevant agencies have sealed off the area to ensure public safety and to preserve evidence for investigation. “We are treating this as a serious incident requiring thorough examination,” said a spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police. “Our investigators are working to determine the sequence of events, identify all victims, and establish the cause of this tragic collision.”

The Makkasan area serves as a major transportation hub, connecting the Airport Rail Link, commuter trains, and road networks. Level crossings in urban areas present inherent safety challenges, particularly where rail lines intersect with high-traffic roadways. Authorities have emphasized the importance of adherence to railway signals and caution when approaching crossings.

Disaster at Makkasan. A major collision involving a train, public bus, car, and motorcycle erupted into flames near the Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station on Asok–Din Daeng Road. Initial reports say at least 8 people have died.https://t.co/WrEgo2n6rW pic.twitter.com/EWL8TKYBrj — Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) May 16, 2026

“Railway safety requires vigilance from all road users,” said a representative from the State Railway of Thailand. “We are reviewing this incident carefully and will implement any necessary measures to enhance safety at this and similar locations.”

For families of the victims, the sudden loss has been devastating. Crisis counseling services have been activated to provide emotional support, and victim assistance programs are available to help with practical needs during the aftermath. Authorities have committed to maintaining open communication with families as the investigation proceeds.

Local residents and commuters described scenes of chaos and urgency following the collision. “We heard a loud crash and saw smoke rising,” said one witness who requested anonymity. “People were running to help. It was terrifying, but the emergency teams arrived very quickly.”

The Royal Thai Police have indicated that the investigation will examine multiple factors, including train operations, signal compliance, road conditions, driver actions, and any potential mechanical issues. Forensic teams are analyzing evidence from the scene, and interviews with witnesses and surviving passengers will be conducted as part of the inquiry.

Under Thai law, transportation accidents involving fatalities trigger comprehensive investigative protocols designed to establish facts, assign responsibility where appropriate, and recommend preventive measures. Prosecutors will evaluate evidence to determine whether criminal charges are warranted, while regulatory agencies may pursue administrative reviews of safety procedures.

For Bangkok’s commuting public, the incident has prompted renewed attention to transportation safety. City officials have reiterated commitments to maintaining safe infrastructure and responsive emergency services. “We understand that incidents like this raise concerns,” said a representative from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. “We are dedicated to learning from this tragedy and taking steps to protect all who use our roads and railways.”

As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage, photographs, or other relevant information to come forward. Even seemingly minor details can prove valuable in reconstructing events and ensuring a complete understanding of what occurred.

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Further updates regarding victim identification, the condition of the injured, investigative findings, and any safety measures implemented in response to this incident are expected as authorities provide additional information through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)