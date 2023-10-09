MOU Signed to Enhance Healthcare with AI Screening

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) have joined forces with AstraZeneca (Thailand) to advance digital healthcare solutions within the country’s public health system. Their primary focus is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology for early detection of lung cancer, with intentions to expand this approach to various other cancer screenings in hospitals across Thailand, benefiting more than one million individuals.

AI software catching Bangkok traffic offenders

Thailand’s public healthcare system confronts challenges like a shortage of medical personnel, an aging population, and the emergence of new diseases, which have become even more evident during the recent pandemic. This highlights the global need to revamp public healthcare systems, with AI technology playing a crucial role in this transformation. AI can streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance accuracy, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for Thai citizens.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Woraprat Lerpaisal

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts