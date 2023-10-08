Major Thai Bus Company Responds to Complaints About Allegedly Poorly Maintained Bus

Bus overtaking truck on a curve in Phuket, Thailand.

A bus overtaking truck in Thailand. Photo: Youtube.

The Transport Co., Ltd. revealed to the public that there was a complaint circulating on social media regarding the alleged horrible condition of a VIP bus.

Samut Prakan bus seat full of mushrooms growing on it finally replaced

In response to the complaint, Transport Co., Ltd. investigated the transport service provider on the Bangkok – Mukdahan route and issued initial measures.

By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News

