Major Thai Bus Company Responds to Complaints About Allegedly Poorly Maintained Bus

The Transport Co., Ltd. revealed to the public that there was a complaint circulating on social media regarding the alleged horrible condition of a VIP bus.

Samut Prakan bus seat full of mushrooms growing on it finally replaced

In response to the complaint, Transport Co., Ltd. investigated the transport service provider on the Bangkok – Mukdahan route and issued initial measures.

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News

