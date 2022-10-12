Samut Prakan bus seat full of mushrooms growing on it finally replaced

Mushrooms growing on the seat of a bus in Bangkok. Photo: จตุพร พรมพัง / Facebook.









SAMUT PRAKAN: An old, worn-out bus seat found to have mushrooms growing on it has finally been replaced by a new one, according to staff at the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) depot on Si Khuan Khan road in Phra Pradaeng district.

A commuter took a photo of the seat and the mushrooms and posted it on Facebook – and it went viral. That seat was on a No.82 bus on the Tha Nam Phra Pradaeng – Phahurat route.

