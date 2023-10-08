Oil Tanker Truck Overturns in Chaiyaphum, Driver Blames Brake Failure

Road in Chaiyaphum

Ban Rai in Thep Sathit District, Chaiyaphum. Photo: Thaweesak Churasri.

On October 8th, 2023, the Phakdi Chumphon Police Station received an accident report that an oil tanker truck flipped over on Phang Hei downhill road, Phakdi Chumphon, Chaiyaphum.

Tanker caught with cargo of smuggled petrol in Samut Prakan

Emergency services, firefighters, and relevant local officials were dispatched to provide aid. On the scene, the flipped oil tanker truck had an oil leak over the damaged tank area. The driver, Mr. Jumlong Kokklang, 51-years-old, suffered only a minor injury.

