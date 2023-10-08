Oil Tanker Truck Overturns in Chaiyaphum, Driver Blames Brake Failure
On October 8th, 2023, the Phakdi Chumphon Police Station received an accident report that an oil tanker truck flipped over on Phang Hei downhill road, Phakdi Chumphon, Chaiyaphum.
Emergency services, firefighters, and relevant local officials were dispatched to provide aid. On the scene, the flipped oil tanker truck had an oil leak over the damaged tank area. The driver, Mr. Jumlong Kokklang, 51-years-old, suffered only a minor injury.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Adam Judd
