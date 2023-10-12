12 Thais killed in Israel, 11 abducted, evacuations planned

A wounded Israeli Child is taken to hospital after Rocket Attack. Photo: Edi Israel.

Employers report that 12 Thai workers in Israel were confirmed killed, nine injured and 11 abducted by Hamas, and 1,099 Thai workers there want to leave and planes are being readied to bring them home, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Spokeswoman Kanchana Patarachoke said employers in Israel reported the death toll. Thai authorities were still confirming the names of the Thai victims, before forwarding the sad confirmation to their relatives.

