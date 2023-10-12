12 Thais killed in Israel, 11 abducted, evacuations planned
Employers report that 12 Thai workers in Israel were confirmed killed, nine injured and 11 abducted by Hamas, and 1,099 Thai workers there want to leave and planes are being readied to bring them home, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Dozens injured in Israel in clashes between Eritreans and Police
Spokeswoman Kanchana Patarachoke said employers in Israel reported the death toll. Thai authorities were still confirming the names of the Thai victims, before forwarding the sad confirmation to their relatives.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POSTREPORTERS