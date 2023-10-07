October 8, 2023

One Thai injured in Hamas attack, 2 others reported kidnapped

TN October 7, 2023 0
Ambulance in Metula, Israel

Ambulance in Metula, Israel. Photo: יעקב CC BY-SA 4.0.

A Thai citizen was injured and there are, as yet, unconfirmed reports that two others have been kidnapped in attacks launched on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Saturday, according to the spokesperson of the Thai Foreign Ministry.

2 Thai workers in Israel injured in Hamas rocket attack

Kanchana Patarachoke said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered the Royal Thai Air Force to put military aircraft on stand-by, for the possible emergency evacuation of Thai nationals from Israel.

Full story: thaipbsworld.co

By Thai PBS World

TN

