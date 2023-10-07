One Thai injured in Hamas attack, 2 others reported kidnapped
A Thai citizen was injured and there are, as yet, unconfirmed reports that two others have been kidnapped in attacks launched on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Saturday, according to the spokesperson of the Thai Foreign Ministry.
2 Thai workers in Israel injured in Hamas rocket attack
Kanchana Patarachoke said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered the Royal Thai Air Force to put military aircraft on stand-by, for the possible emergency evacuation of Thai nationals from Israel.
By Thai PBS World