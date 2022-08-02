August 2, 2022

Monkeypox Vaccine to Arrive This Month

A hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient

A hospitalman, prepares a dose of vaccine to be administered to a patient. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando) / U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has announced that Thailand’s first shipment of 1,000 monkeypox vaccine doses is expected to arrive later this month and will soon be administered to those determined to have the greatest need.

DDC chief Dr Opas Karnkawinpong held a press conference on Monday (1 Aug) to inform the media about the vaccine and the overall monkeypox situation in Thailand.

With reports of the virus spreading among members of the LGBTQ community in the country, Dr Opas said the issue is highly sensitive, adding that the agency is currently determining how the vaccine will be distributed and whether or not certain groups will be given priority.

