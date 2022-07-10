Body floating in Bangkok canal turns out to be an old man meditating









Sometimes human beings are forced to meditate to calm their routine. Finding the ideal place to do so may not be easy. However, there are people who do it in places as surreal as unexpected for the rest of society.

One elderly man decided to perform his meditation routine in a dirty water canal in Bangkok, Thailand. Passersby, seeing him submerged, thought he was a corpse.

People, observing a rigid body floating in visibly dirty water and surrounded by garbage, crowded around to try to conclude what it was. Passersby thinking it was a dead person decided to call the police.

Body Floating in Water Canal Turns Out to Be Meditating Old Manhttps://t.co/RJpfOIPUnF — Indrid Lukewarm (@RickG8289) July 5, 2022

Before the authorities arrived, some citizens tried to get his attention to see if he was dead or not. One young man decided to go down into the dirty water and scroll through the trash and mud until he touched the body and the old man showed signs of life.

“We thought he was already dead! Everyone was screaming, but he wasn’t responding,” the rescuer told local journalists. He further disclosed, “When someone tried to pull him out of the water, he suddenly said he was just meditating.”

After pulling the man out of the dirty canal, the medics examined him in an ambulance to check his condition. He was found to be in perfect shape, but was advised to find another place to meditate.

-Thailand News (TN)

