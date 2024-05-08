Traditional pharmacy in Bangkok, Thailand

Woman at Pharmacy Severely Injured after Ex-Boyfriend Attacks Her With Acid in Phuket

A staffer at a pharmacy in Soi Ta-iad, Chalong, has sustained serious injuries after her ex-boyfriend attacked her with acid.

The Chalong Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the incident at 11:45 P.M. on Tuesday (May 7th) at an unidentified pharmacy in the Soi Ta-iad area. They arrived at the scene to find a toppled motorbike in front of the pharmacy, and nearby, blood stains and a yellow bottle.

