Drought Crisis Hits Northeast Thailand

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, May 8 (TNA) – Northeastern Thailand is currently facing a drought crisis, with major dams at less than 50% capacity.

Reservoirs in Korat drying up in the hot weather

The northeastern region, especially in Nakhon Ratchasima Province is grappling with a severe drought amid extremely hot weather and anticipated rainfall shortage, affecting both agricultural activities and consumer consumption.

