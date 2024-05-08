Traffic on Mittraphap Road, also known as Highway 2, through Sikhio district in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Drought Crisis Hits Northeast Thailand

TN

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, May 8 (TNA) – Northeastern Thailand is currently facing a drought crisis, with major dams at less than 50% capacity.

Reservoirs in Korat drying up in the hot weather

The northeastern region, especially in Nakhon Ratchasima Province is grappling with a severe drought amid extremely hot weather and anticipated rainfall shortage, affecting both agricultural activities and consumer consumption.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply