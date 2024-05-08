Drought Crisis Hits Northeast Thailand

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, May 8 (TNA) – Northeastern Thailand is currently facing a drought crisis, with major dams at less than 50% capacity.
Reservoirs in Korat drying up in the hot weather
The northeastern region, especially in Nakhon Ratchasima Province is grappling with a severe drought amid extremely hot weather and anticipated rainfall shortage, affecting both agricultural activities and consumer consumption.
TNA
