Thailand says “thank you” to the world for rescue mission

By TN / July 16, 2018

The Thai Government thanks international efforts to rescue the “Wild Boars” soccer team and their coach from captivity in Tham Luang cave. The show of gratitude comes in the form of a 30-second TV spot which started airing on CNN over the weekend.

It starts with the now famous video grab of the young survivors the moment they were first found perched on a ledge by a team of British drivers deep inside the dark and flooded cave.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

