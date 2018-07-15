No special treatment for citizenship for 4 “Wild Boars”





Mae Sai district officials are searching for the birth certificates of three members of the Wild Boars Academy football team and their coach, Aekkaphol Chanthawong, legally required for the process of granting citizenship to stateless persons.

25-year old Aeekaphol and the three boys, 16-year old Pornchai Kamluang, 14-year old Adul Sam-on and 13-year old Mongkol Boonpiam, are categorized as stateless persons as they were born to families of ethnic groups.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article