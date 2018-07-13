Three boys of Wild Boar football team being assessed for Thai citizenship

BANGKOK, 13th July 2018 (NNT) -The Department of Children and Youth (DCY) is to meet with 3 of the 12 Wild Boar football team boys to see whether they qualify to receive Thai citizenship.
DCY Director-General Vitat Techabun said today that the three stateless boys, must have been born and have lived in Thailand for a minimum of 10 years in order to be granted Thai citizenship.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand
