Three boys of Wild Boar football team being assessed for Thai citizenship

By TN / July 13, 2018

BANGKOK, 13th July 2018 (NNT) -The Department of Children and Youth (DCY) is to meet with 3 of the 12 Wild Boar football team boys to see whether they qualify to receive Thai citizenship.

DCY Director-General Vitat Techabun said today that the three stateless boys, must have been born and have lived in Thailand for a minimum of 10 years in order to be granted Thai citizenship.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

