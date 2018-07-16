Police hunt pickup driver after officer killed in road rage incident

A policeman was shot dead in Chumphon province on Sunday night after the driver of the car he was in angered a truck driver by cutting in front of him.
The shooting occurred at about 11.30pm at the Pathomporn Intersection in Muang district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
