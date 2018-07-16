Happy Hour at Pattaya Walking Street
Pattaya

Pattaya police arrest over 60 suspected prostitutes on Beach Road, shocked to find them

By TN / July 16, 2018

Pattaya Police on Thursday arrested over 60 suspected prostitutes who were hanging around on Beach Road.

Police spokesmen said they were cleaning up the cities image and said tourists and officials alike were shocked to hear that there were prostitutes in Pattaya which is a family friendly resort.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close