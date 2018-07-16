Pattaya police arrest over 60 suspected prostitutes on Beach Road, shocked to find them





Pattaya Police on Thursday arrested over 60 suspected prostitutes who were hanging around on Beach Road.

Police spokesmen said they were cleaning up the cities image and said tourists and officials alike were shocked to hear that there were prostitutes in Pattaya which is a family friendly resort.

