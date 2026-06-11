Israeli Fugitive Apprehended In Bangkok Faces Deportation Over Fraud And Forgery Charges

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai immigration police have apprehended a 20-year-old Israeli national in Bangkok and are preparing to deport him to face fraud and document forgery charges in his home country. The arrest marks the latest enforcement action under the kingdom’s strict policies against foreign criminals seeking refuge in Thailand.

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The operation was carried out at approximately 3:30 p.m. on June 10, 2026, by officers from the Immigration Bureau’s Investigation Division. The suspect, identified as Niki Soko, was tracked down after his permission to remain in Thailand was officially revoked following a formal request from the Israeli Public Security Office. According to authorities, Soko is the subject of an active arrest warrant in Israel for fraud and document forgery. Furthermore, he has been flagged with an Interpol Green Notice, which identifies him as an individual who may pose a threat to public safety and has a high likelihood of reoffending.

The complex manhunt was executed under the strategic direction of the Immigration Bureau’s top leadership, including Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Phanumas Boonyalak and Investigation Division Commander Police Major General Phanop Worathanatchakul, alongside Deputy Commissioners Police Major General Pratchaya Prasansuk and Police Major General Phanthana Nuchanart.

Investigators discovered that Soko had initially entered Thailand legally and his visa had not yet expired at the time of the Israeli authorities’ request. However, upon reviewing the case, the commander of the Investigation Division approved the immediate revocation of the young man’s visa and ordered a nationwide search. Intelligence revealed that Soko had traveled to the island of Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province with his Ukrainian girlfriend before returning to the capital.

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Officers initially traced the fugitive to a condominium in the Phetkasem area of the Phasi Charoen district. The breakthrough in the operation occurred when investigators learned that Soko had visited the IT Square shopping complex to submit an application for an extension of his stay in Thailand. Immigration investigators swiftly coordinated with officers from Immigration Division 1, who located the suspect inside the complex. He was immediately informed of his visa revocation, taken into custody without incident, and transferred to investigators for processing ahead of his deportation.

The successful apprehension of Soko forms a central component of the Immigration Bureau’s “Three No’s” policy—No Entry, No Stay, No Escape. This stringent framework is specifically designed to prevent foreign nationals involved in criminal activities from using Thailand as a safe haven or a base of operations.

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Authorities have reiterated their commitment to intensifying inspections and enforcement actions against foreign nationals who violate Thai laws or are wanted by international law enforcement agencies. As the deportation procedures advance, Thai authorities are coordinating with Israeli counterparts to ensure the safe and secure transfer of the fugitive back to Israel, where he will face formal legal prosecution.

-Thailand News (TN)