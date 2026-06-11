17-year-old Thai Girl Rescued From Forced Prostitution In Nigeria

BANGKOK, Thailand — A 17-year-old Thai girl has been rescued and repatriated to Thailand after allegedly being forced into prostitution in Nigeria for two months by members of her own family. The teenager, identified only as Somsakul, arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday morning following a coordinated intervention by the Thai embassy in Nigeria and local anti-trafficking organizations.

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Upon her return, the minor was immediately assisted by the Pen Nueng Foundation and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. She was subsequently guided through the process of filing a formal report with anti-trafficking police at the Central Investigation Bureau. According to Chalida Phalamart, the founder of the Pen Nueng Foundation, the victim disclosed that her mother, grandmother, and aunts coerced her into sex work in the West African nation approximately two months ago. The foundation indicated that the family allegedly orchestrated the exploitation due to severe financial struggles and mounting debts.

The teenager’s ordeal intensified when she initially attempted to flee the abuse by seeking refuge at her boyfriend’s residence in Thailand. However, her family reportedly tracked her down, physically assaulted her, and forcibly put her on a flight to Nigeria to ensure she continued to generate income for them. Despite the harrowing circumstances and isolation in a foreign country, the victim managed to secretly establish contact with her boyfriend’s family. Through this crucial lifeline, she was eventually able to reach out to the Thai embassy in Nigeria, prompting officials to intervene and facilitate her rescue and safe passage back to Thailand.

Young Thai girl allegedly forced by family into prostitution in Nigeriahttps://t.co/m7t2HYZqYX pic.twitter.com/rCaiesQWFT — Bangkok Post Learning (@post_learning) June 11, 2026

Following her arrival in Bangkok, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security reported that the victim expressed a strong desire to reunite with her older brother, whom she believes is unaware of the trafficking ordeal and with whom she feels safe. The brother is currently stationed as a soldier along Thailand’s northern border. In response to the situation, Defence Minister Lieutenant General Adul Boonthumjaroen was briefed on the case and personally intervened to coordinate the soldier’s transportation from his border post to Bangkok to reunite with his sister and ensure her immediate protection.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive investigation into the alleged human trafficking ring has been launched by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division. Investigators are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the family’s alleged actions, the financial motives, and the logistics of how the minor was transported and exploited abroad. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend all family members implicated in the trafficking operation to ensure they face justice under Thai anti-trafficking laws.

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As the investigation continues, social welfare officials are providing the teenager with psychological support and safe accommodation while she remains in the care of her brother.

-Thailand News (TN)