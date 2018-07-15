No free sex-change operations for transgenders: Health office





The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has dismissed reports that transgenders will be able to get sex-change operations for free under the country’s universal healthcare scheme.

“The scheme provides medical help to intersex people, not for sex-change operations for transgenders,” NHSO secretary-general Sakchai Kanjanawattana recently said.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article