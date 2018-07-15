Ladyboy at Nana Plaza
No free sex-change operations for transgenders: Health office

By TN / July 15, 2018

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has dismissed reports that transgenders will be able to get sex-change operations for free under the country’s universal healthcare scheme.

“The scheme provides medical help to intersex people, not for sex-change operations for transgenders,” NHSO secretary-general Sakchai Kanjanawattana recently said.

