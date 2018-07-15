Smoke above Gaza Strip
Asia

Gaza: Cease-fire holds after day of intense Israeli bombing

By TN / July 15, 2018

The Israeli military has lifted its restrictions along the Gaza border area, indicating it’s accepted an Egypt-mediated cease-fire to end an intense, 24-hour round of fighting with Hamas militants.

The military had shut down a popular beach and placed limitations on gatherings of large crowds. But it said on Sunday that summer camps will operate as usual and the daily routine could be resumed.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close