Gaza: Cease-fire holds after day of intense Israeli bombing

The Israeli military has lifted its restrictions along the Gaza border area, indicating it’s accepted an Egypt-mediated cease-fire to end an intense, 24-hour round of fighting with Hamas militants.
The military had shut down a popular beach and placed limitations on gatherings of large crowds. But it said on Sunday that summer camps will operate as usual and the daily routine could be resumed.
Full story: middleeastmonitor.com
Middle East Monitor
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Indonesia: Aceh Province Canes 15 Outside Despite Pledge to Stop Public Display
-
Suicide Bomber Kills 128 at Pre-Election Rally in Pakistan
-
12 Injured in Massive Cairo Blast, Officials Blame Fuel Tanks, Chemical Plant
-
Malaysian Muslim Fined for Marrying 11-Year-Old Thai Girl
-
Father of Australian cave-rescue hero dies