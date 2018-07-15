Gaza: Cease-fire holds after day of intense Israeli bombing





The Israeli military has lifted its restrictions along the Gaza border area, indicating it’s accepted an Egypt-mediated cease-fire to end an intense, 24-hour round of fighting with Hamas militants.

The military had shut down a popular beach and placed limitations on gatherings of large crowds. But it said on Sunday that summer camps will operate as usual and the daily routine could be resumed.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

