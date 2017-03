PanARMENIAN.Net – The Israeli military says it has carried out airstrikes against two Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, in response to a projectile fired from Gaza into southern Israel, The Associated Press reports.

No injuries were reported on either side.

The military says it carried out the airstrikes early on Thursday, March 16 in retaliation for the projectile that was fired on Wednesday evening. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the firing.

