BANGKOK, 16 March 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce is determined to increase the export of Thai rice to Mexico by 10,000 tons before the end of this year.

According to Commerce Minister Aphiradee Tantraporn, The federal government of Mexico has given its rice importers a privilege to import a total of 150,000 tons of rice without having to pay import duties this year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom